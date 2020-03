LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Board of Commissioners approved a property transfer to UNLV on Tuesday.

The land will be used for the upcoming expansion of the UNLV School of Medicine, west of the Strip.

Clark County Commissioners today approved transferring land to @unlv for the purpose of expanding the School of @UNLVmedicine which is near @UMCSN, west of the Las #Vegas Strip. UNLV has agreed to start construction of a new $20 million building on the site. pic.twitter.com/bnUAhbFYME — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) March 3, 2020

The project will cost over $20 million.

There is no word on when construction will begin.