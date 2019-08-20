Commissioners approve funding for affordable housing projects

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People in southern Nevada will soon have more affordable housing options. The Clark County Commissioners approved funding for two projects that could help more than 400 low-income seniors and families.

The Blue Diamond Senior Apartments is a new project that will create 112 one-bedroom units and 83 two-bedroom units. It will be built at the corner of Blue Diamond road and South Quarterhorse Lane. It is expected to open in summer 2021.

The Woodcreek Apartments is a complex already located on Pennwood Avenue. The 232 units there will be renovated over the next year and a half.

Both complexes will be for residents who earn less than 60 percent of the area median income.

The projects total $81.6 million, and $26 million of the projects will be paid through private activity bonds that the commissioners approved Tuesday.