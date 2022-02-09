Commissioner Roger Goodell says NFL knew ‘prior to the game’ police wanted to speak with Kamara

LOS ANGELES (KLAS) — In the lead-up to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell took questions from the media outside of the stadium. At one point a reporter asked Goodell about the arrest of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and if the league knew about the alleged assault before the Pro Bowl on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Goodell did answer the question, but was not specific about whether or not the league knew Kamara was a suspect in an assault. “Our security team was contacted by the police in Las Vegas just prior to the game saying they would like to meet with Alvin after the game,” Goodell said. “Our team made sure that happened. Our security team did what they were asked to do and accommodated that.”

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was a suspect in a beating at a Las Vegas nightclub before he played the next day in the Pro Bowl. Metro police confirmed to the 8 News Now I-Team that Kamara was a suspect in the case by Sunday morning before the afternoon game, saying NFL security was made aware around 10 a.m.

The victim told police he was leaving Drai’s After Hours at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino when multiple people began hitting and kicking him. In all, police believe four people were involved. The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, but occurred around 6 a.m. the same day, an arrest report said.