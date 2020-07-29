Commissioner Lawrence Weekly hosting COVID-19 testing, document shredding, recycling event Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Commissioner Lawrence Weekly is holding a coronavirus testing, document shredding, electronics recycling, and medicine disposal event in Downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, August 1 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Curbside services include:

COVID-19 Testing

Shredding Services (drop off documents to be shredded)

Electronics Recycling (drop off old electronics)

Medicine Disposal (drop off old medication no longer needed. LVMPD will collect and dispose of properly)

GIVEAWAY: 2,000 Backpack and School Supplies

Mark calendars for Saturday: #COVID19 testing, document shredding and more at Commissioner @LawrenceWeekly's August 1 event at the #ClarkCounty Government Center in downtown Las #Vegas. pic.twitter.com/7JCLdKCTFY — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) July 28, 2020

The Clark County Government Center is located at 500 S Grand Central Parkway.