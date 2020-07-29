Commissioner Lawrence Weekly hosting COVID-19 testing, document shredding, recycling event Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Commissioner Lawrence Weekly is holding a coronavirus testing, document shredding, electronics recycling, and medicine disposal event in Downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, August 1 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Curbside services include:

  • COVID-19 Testing
  • Shredding Services (drop off documents to be shredded)
  • Electronics Recycling (drop off old electronics)
  • Medicine Disposal (drop off old medication no longer needed. LVMPD will collect and dispose of properly)
  • GIVEAWAY: 2,000 Backpack and School Supplies

The Clark County Government Center is located at 500 S Grand Central Parkway.

