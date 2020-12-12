Commissioner Jones stresses safety for cyclists on the roads following deadly crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones is an avid bike rider. One day after the crash, he wants us all to be better and safer on the road.

Commissioner Jones has been cycling for 15 years. During that time, he’s worked closely with local organizations to promote safe riding in Southern Nevada.

Jones says while there are laws to protect cyclists, more needs to be done. He says often times major changes aren’t made until after a tragedy happens, much like the one that occurred Saturday.

Jones wants motorists to understand that cyclists have the right to be in the lane of travel, and they should be given three feet of room.

Commissioner Jones told 8 News Now the cycling community in Southern Nevada is very close and what happened Saturday has had a profound impact.

“Yesterday was a tough day. A lot of friends who are cyclists, it’s just, it’s a rough time,” said Commissioner Jones. “One of my good friends says he’s likely done with road biking because of this. He unfortunately got hit by a motorist a year or so ago. We need to be able to not throw in the towel. Right now, we need to be in a situation where we feel safe getting out there on bikes because it’s what a lot of us love.”

Right now, Commissioner Jones is working with the “Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition” and “Ghost Bikes” to encourage safe cycling.

He wants Southern Nevadans to use this as an opportunity to remind themselves of the laws in place to protect drivers and cyclists.

He says his heart is with the families of those that died and with those that were there to witness what happened. He is worried the trauma will be long lasting.