LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As multiple film productions in Nevada are on pause during the largest actor strike in over six decades, one actor is now unable to partake in celebrating his break and has turned to commercials to make ends meet in the interim.

It’s one audition after the other for 29-year-old Cameron Lee Price, who says, at one point, he was doing up to three auditions a day.

“It’s been eight years in the making, so it hasn’t been just a jump to this point,” Price said inside a Spring Valley talent agency Wednesday morning.

Amidst small roles in television shows like American Horror Stories and 1923, the Nevada-based actor recently landed his big break, starring opposite Nicolas Cage in the upcoming film, “Sympathy for the Devil.”

“I was just bouncing around, I couldn’t stop. I felt like I was levitating for a week at least,” Price said when asked how he reacted to landing the role.

Nevada-based actor Cameron Lee Price auditions for a commercial inside TNG Agency Wednesday morning. (KLAS)

The role is also what landed him a membership to SAG-AFTRA, the labor union that represents over 160,000 talent and media professionals worldwide. He says joining added “a certain point of credibility” to his career.

It’s the very union that’s currently striking against major movie studios and preventing its members from any TV or film work associated with the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AMPTP) while the strike is active. Concerns lie with talent not getting paid enough in basic compensation and residuals and artificial intelligence threatening their future.

In a strike notice last Thursday, union members were told not to act, sing, dance, or otherwise perform for projects covered by their contracts. To Price, it also means no red carpets for his career milestone.

“Even when I was on the ground, covered in blood, the director thanked me and said, ‘You’ve been so patient, Cameron. We’ll see you at the premiere,’ ” Price said. “The work’s going to be halted for quite a bit. So, commercials are going to be the breadwinner for the time being.”

Cameron Lee Price outside his trailer while filming “Sympathy For the Devil” in Las Vegas. (Cameron Lee Price)

Price is signed to the only SAG-AFTRA franchised agency in Nevada: TNG Agency. Owner Noelle McCann says she represents over 650 talent, with over half of them working actors.

“We get those castings. They hit our desk before anybody else,” McCann said inside her Spring Valley office Wednesday morning while discussing the perks of being franchised with the union.

But movie castings are running dry during this strike, she said. Clients now must pivot to other work that does not go against strike orders.

“If there’s commercials coming in, we’re opening up these auditions across the board to all of our actors. Also, for print work. Photoshoots. We do a ton of advertising,” McCann said.

Additionally, with the uncertainty of the strike’s duration, she says SAG-AFTRA has established an emergency relief fund that union members can tap into for the time being.

SAG-AFTRA member James Hutson carries a picket sign outside Paramount studios on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Los Angeles. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Actors, agents, and other production workers alike are hoping an agreement between the union and movie studios is green-lit soon. The Nevada Film Office acknowledged that the strike lays off non-actor workers too, such as set caterers, script supervisors and lighting techs.

“Fran Drescher, who is the president of SAG-AFTRA, has said that they’re willing to stand out there and strike for six months, as long as what’s necessary,” McCann said. “Something good will come of this. I just think we have to go through this process right now and kind of hang in there and stand together in solidarity to get through it.”

SAG-AFTRA also approved some productions to continue filming this week, but only those by independent studios not associated with AMPTP.