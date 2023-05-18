LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Thousands headed out to a block party at Commercial Center near the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday night as Clark County officials work to revitalize the historic area.

“It’s nice to see it coming back,” Las Vegas local Paco Alvarez said.

The event featured performances from Mix Master Mike of The Beastie Boys, along with the main headliner Deadmau5.

Commercial Center Block Party in Las Vegas (KLAS)

Local vendors and food trucks were also on hand, along with a special VIP booth and metal art sculptures.

“Bringing my friends here to see the energy,” Alvarez told 8 News Now.

Many said they were thrilled to soak in the excitement, while also remembering what the plaza, which was built in the 1960s, used to be.

“I remember the skating rink was right here,” Las Vegas local Karma Stanford recalled of the area’s past. “Over there was the pool hall.”

“My parents and I used to come to The Commercial Center back in the 1970s and 1980s,” Alvarez added.

Clark County Commissioner for District E Tick Segerblom said that’s the main goal of this event.

“We want to have fun,” Segerblom said. “But we really are trying to let people know Commercial Center is alive and well.”

He and other organizers told 8 News Now they want to give this spot more exposure, as they work on pushing towards its potential future.

“It’s close to the Strip,” He added of Commercial Center. And no other place has this much land that’s ready to be developed.”

This, as those who attended Thursday night did their best to celebrate and soak in all it has to offer now.

“A little bit of that EDC energy in this area,” Alvarez concluded. “That needs to be lifted up.”

Clark County officials said they hope to hold more events like Thursday’s block party at Commercial Center in the future.