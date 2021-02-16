Coming Soon: Iconic donut shop Randy’s Donuts in the southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Iconic L.A. favorite Randy’s Donuts may be setting up shop in the southwest valley. Design plans for the eatery were revealed in a Clark County Planning Commission public hearing document.
The location is planned for the south side of Blue Diamond Road near Decatur in Enterprise.
Additional site plans include:
- 1,500-square-foot restaurant with drive-thru service
- Triangular-shaped parcel
- One story
- 19-foot-high, 324-square-foot sign shaped like a donut that reads ‘Randy’s Donuts’
According to documents, the applicant says the designs will not impact the natural environment surrounding the site.
The original Randy’s Donuts is located in Los Angeles, touting itself as the “most recognized donut shop in the world.”
There is currently no word on when construction could start.