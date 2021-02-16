Coming Soon: Iconic donut shop Randy’s Donuts in the southwest valley

The giant donut on the roof of Randy’s Donuts is adorned with a mini US Space Shuttle, strung up in the donut hole, on October 11, 2012 in Inglewood, in southwest Los Angeles County, California, along the route the US Space Shuttle Endeavour will pass in coming days from Los Angeles International Airport to a permanent home at the California Space Center. Endeavour, which flew more than 185 million kilometers (115 million miles) in its two-decade career, completed its final mission last year. AFPHOTO / Frederic J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Iconic L.A. favorite Randy’s Donuts may be setting up shop in the southwest valley. Design plans for the eatery were revealed in a Clark County Planning Commission public hearing document.

The location is planned for the south side of Blue Diamond Road near Decatur in Enterprise.

Additional site plans include:

1,500-square-foot restaurant with drive-thru service

Triangular-shaped parcel

One story

19-foot-high, 324-square-foot sign shaped like a donut that reads ‘Randy’s Donuts’

According to documents, the applicant says the designs will not impact the natural environment surrounding the site.

The original Randy’s Donuts is located in Los Angeles, touting itself as the “most recognized donut shop in the world.”

There is currently no word on when construction could start.