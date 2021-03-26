Coming Soon: Famous Foods Street Eats at Resorts World this summer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Famous Foods Street Eats is coming to Resorts World this summer. The 16-stall culinary marketplace blends eastern and western Asian food culture, as well as authentic street food and cuisine from all around the world.

The Zouk Group, Singapore’s leading nightlife and lifestyle brand, is behind the interactive, 24,000-square-foot street food destination.

Famous Foods Street Eats will be available to guests and non-guests of the resort and is conveniently located right off the casino floor. It’s designed to offer a new-age dining experience.

“I do believe that what makes this unique is that we’ve been able to create these very authentic Asian hawkers,” said Andrew Li, CEO of the Zouk Group. “A lot of the food halls there almost concentrate more on U.S. brands. I think here, we are bringing most of our brands from Asia. So, that is something very unique and very special.”

Las Vegas will be its landmark destination, as this concept has never been done at any of the other Resorts World locations. Additional food and beverage concepts opening at the resort will be announced in the coming weeks, as they are set to open this summer.