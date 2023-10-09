LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Comedian, actor, producer, writer, and film director Marlon Wayans announced he will be taking the stage at Virgin Hotels for a one-night only performance in January 2024.

Marlon Wayans Live will come to The Theater at Virgin Hotels on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Wayans hit a career milestone with his first-ever stand-up comedy special “Woke-ish,” which premiered on Netflix in 2018. “Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me,” his third comedy special for HBO Max, premiered in March 2023.

Wayan’s is most commonly recognized for his role as ‘Marcus Copeland’ in the hit comedy “White Chicks.” He also starred in the horror comedy spoof’s “Scary Movie” and “Scary Movie 2.”

Guaranteed to fill the room with endless laughs, Wayans’ performance will be a must-watch for the new year.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST on the AXS website.

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is offering an expansive VIP service, including open bar packages, private expedited entry, dedicated hosts, merchandise delivery, custom swag, and access to luxury suites and VIP lounges.

To learn more about the venue’s VIP service or to book, email TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com.

For more information on this performance or for news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit Virgin Hotels’ website. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas also offers complimentary self-parking.