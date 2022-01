NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 21: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Actor/comedian Louie Anderson visits Build Series to discuss FX Networks’ comedy TV series “Baskets” at Build Studio on June 21, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Actor and comedian Louie Anderson who had been undergoing cancer treatment at a Las Vegas hospital has died. Anderson was 68.

Anderson, a Las Vegas resident, was diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, according to his publicist.

He starred in “Coming to America” and “Baskets” and also hosted “Family Feud.” He regularly toured as a standup comic.