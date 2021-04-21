Comedian Dave Chappelle and Friends announces Las Vegas MGM show

FILE – In this Jan. 28, 2018 file photo, Dave Chappelle poses in the press room with the best comedy album award for “The Age of Spin” and “Deep in the Heart of Texas” at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York. Chappelle celebrated George Floyd’s life and ripped the media for the way it handled his death in a surprise Netflix special. The special was released Thursday and is streaming free on Netflix’s comedy YouTube channel. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dave Chappelle and Friends will be the first headliner to perform at the MGM Grand Garden Arena since the property reopened following the pandemic closure.

The internationally-recognized comedian will perform on Friday, July 2. He has performed more than 1,600 shows worldwide and his performances often sell out quickly. Chapelle is known for his quick wit and irreverent social commentary that explores race, popular culture, sex, drugs and fame.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 23 at 10 a.m. at this link.

Guests can review the MGM Resort’s Live Entertainment Protocols at this link.