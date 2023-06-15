LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Baseball fans shared their reaction to the latest hurdle the Athletics have crossed in their relocation to Las Vegas; Governor Joe Lombardo signing their stadium bill into law.

The move was made Thursday after it passed through a special session in the Nevada Legislature this week.

The $1.5 billion stadium will be on the Strip, at the current site of the Tropicana Hotel & Casino.

“I’m excited,” baseball fan David Roberg said. “I’m pumped up.”

“Come on,” Liz Gresham said of the A’s. “Bring them over.”

These fans who spoke with 8 News Now outside Thursday’s Las Vegas Aviators game, shared their excitement over the move.

“Everybody kept saying that it was not going to pass,” Tony Cabrales said of the stadium bill. “But he pushed it through.”

The bill gives the team $380 million of public funding for the $1.5 billion project at the current site of the Tropicana.

The next step goes to Major League Baseball owners for a relocation vote.

Many said they are looking forward to the economic benefits another professional team could bring.

“I think our house values and property values may go up,” Roberg told 8 News Now. “And it will be good for the town, just like the Golden Knights.”

While others said they can’t wait for a new entertainment opportunity.

“I’m actually more of an Aviators fan than an A’s fan,” Gresham explained. “But I will come to the A’s games just because they’re here.”

This is as the city quickly becomes an ever-growing sports mecca.

“Forget about Oakland,” Gresham concluded. “It’s been great, but see ya!”

If everything stays on track, the A’s are expected to move into their new stadium in Las Vegas in 2028.

The team has one year left on their lease at the Oakland Coliseum, so they could play at the Las Vegas Ballpark until construction is done.

For more information on the process, click HERE.