Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2021: What’s open, what’s closed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Whether you observe Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples’ day (or both), you should be aware of some closures around Southern Nevada that could affect you Monday.

Unlike some regions of the country, few government agencies and businesses in Nevada close or change hours for Columbus Day.

In 2020, Clark County commissioners voted to call the second Monday in October Indigenous People’s Day. In contrast to some governments, such as Reno, Clark County did not officially replace Columbus Day. The new day is also not a holiday, which the county cannot legally create.

Clark County Schools and the Clark County Library District are open, as are government operations for Clark County and the cities of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and Henderson, and the Nevada DMV. The RTC transit system has normal hours of operation for a Monday.

The Federal government does still observe Columbus Day. So don’t expect mail pickup or delivery from the U.S. Postal Service, and post offices will be closed.

Some banks, such as Wells Fargo and Chase will close for Columbus Day. But others, including Bank of America and U.S. Bank, do not observe the holiday.

Local courts will be open, but federal courts in Nevada will be closed.

To confirm if your local favorite spots are open, call ahead. Make sure to ask what precautions they are taking during the pandemic.