LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rainfall came down along several portions of the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday afternoon.

Henderson experienced a severe thunderstorm warning bringing with strong winds.

8 News Now viewers were quick to send in storm damage, rainfall pictures, and video.

Colorful rainbows and double rainbows were also reported across the valley hours after the storm.

Here’s a look at several pictures sent in from residents across the valley.

  • Rainbow pictures from our front and backyard in Centennial Hills. Leigh Ann Szymczak
  • Rainbow in Centennial Hills (Credit: Laurel Schultz)
  • Double Rainbow in the NW Valley – Farm and Bradley
  • North Las Vegas at Gowan and Scott Robinson
  • Rainbow behind West Gate Hotel (Robert S.)
  • North Las Vegas double rainbow at Gowan and Scott Robinson.
  • Double rainbow Ann and 95 area

