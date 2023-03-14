LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among men and women combined and screening is vital to catch it and treat it at an early stage.

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and throughout the month the Nevada Cancer Coalition will have their oversized inflatable colon which is called Colleen or Colin at community events to encourage Nevadans 45 and older to get screened either through a colonoscopy or to do an at-home stool test.

The American Cancer Society’s latest colorectal cancer report shows the cases among adults younger than 55 increased from 11% in 1995 to 20% in 2019. The report also showed more people surviving colorectal cancer. The survival rate of at least five years from diagnosis has risen from 50% in the mid-1970s to 65% from 2012 through 2018.