LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Nevada continues to combat substance abuse issues, a new organization joined the fight.

Tribe Sin City is a new recovery center that just opened in North Las Vegas. The center already has two locations in Colorado and decided to expand to the valley.

“Every addiction you can think of exists in Sin City. The need is great here. We want to help and that is why we choose Sin City,” Marivelle Nunez, Clinical Director for Tribe Sin City, explained.

The center brings a unique approach to recovery by focusing on the four pillars of recovery: ensuring their clients receive mental health services, and have a home, a community, and a job.

“[The approach] is incorporated with NA and AA approaches. Thus creating multidisciplinary approaches to treatment, treating the whole person under one umbrella. We take a non-judgmental family approach,” Nunez said.

Julia Valdez-Albertson knows all too well what it is like to get sober. She started using drugs at a very young age but has since recovered and is helping others through Tribe Sin City.

“We know what it takes to get out of it, so if you want that help, we are here to help,” she explained.