LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More cities have pledged to join Las Vegas in eliminating unnecessary grass in a cooperative effort to use less precious water from the Colorado River on lawns.

A “Memorandum of Understanding” with support from municipal governments including Phoenix, San Diego and Denver, along with the water agency that supplies 19 million people in the Los Angeles area, is a sign that a more unified effort to conserve water has support.

Letters in support of better conservation efforts provided a platform for governments to trumpet their success so far — but there’s much more to do, according to John Entsminger, general manager of the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

“As we consider the long-term aridification of the Colorado River Basin, the math is simple: water uses exceed water supplies,” Entsminger said. “But solving that equation will require all Colorado River water users across every sector to make hard decisions and be fully invested in water conservation if we are going to bring our shared river system into balance.”

In addition to cutting ornamental turf by 30%, the municipal governments that signed the letter — more than 30 cities and regional water districts — agreed to:

Expand water efficiency programs for indoor and outdoor water use.

Increase water reuse and recycling programs where feasible.

Put in place water efficiency strategies and best practices. Those measures could include water loss controls, conservation-based rate structures, industrial and commercial conservation, land use coordination and other conservation strategies.

A national nonprofit conservation organization hailed the memorandum, calling it a “positive and necessary step to help address current Colorado River conditions.”

Alliance for Water Efficiency President and CEO Ron Burke said, “Because water services are generally delivered, and largely funded, by local water utilities and cities, local and regional policies and programs are very important for advancing water efficiency.”

Agricultural uses of the river were not addressed in the memorandum. The statement is much like a resolution in Congress — there is no power to enforce the conservation measures.

The municipal governments and water agencies that signed the memorandum are:

Central Arizona Project

City of Chandler, Arizona

Town of Gilbert, Arizona

City of Mesa, Arizona

City of Peoria, Arizona

City of Phoenix

Scottsdale (Arizona) Water

City of Tempe, Arizona

City of Burbank, California

Coachella Valley (California) Water District

Eastern Municipal Water District (southeast of Riverside, California)

Foothill Municipal Water District (near Pasadena, California)

Long Beach (California) Water

Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (Anaheim, Beverly Hills, Burbank, Compton, Fullerton, Glendale, Long Beach, Los Angeles)

San Diego County Water Authority

City of Santa Monica, California

Rancho California Water District (near Temecula, Murrieta)

Western Municipal Water District (near Riverside, California)

Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority

City of Santa Fe, New Mexico

City of Aurora, Colorado

Castle Rock (Colorado) Water

City of Colorado Springs, Colorado

City of Denver

City of Pueblo, Colorado

Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District

Southern Nevada Water Authority

Salt Lake City

Central Utah Water Conservancy District

Jordan Valley (Utah) Water Conservancy District

Washington County Water Conservancy District, Utah

“Forging a sustainable future for the Colorado River will take a commitment from all of us to use less water. More than two dozen water agencies from cities across the Southwest have made this commitment on behalf of the millions of people they serve,” said Adel Hagekhalil, general manager of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. “This MOU is a key step towards bringing the River into balance, and powerful proof that working together, we can build solutions.”