Color of Blind art show features unique pieces

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is a unique art show happening soon that features artwork created by blind and partially blind people in the Las Vegas valley.

Blind Connect organized the show which will take place on Thursday, Oct. 17. Money from the auction of the paintings will go to support Angela’s House which has an independence program which helps newly blind adults learn life skills so they can live full enjoyable lives.

The artists range in age from 19 to 88 years old.

The event will be held at the the RTC Mobility Training Center at 5165 W. Sunset Road. Tickets are $50 per person. You can find more information at this link.