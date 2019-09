Crash on Desert Inn at Polaris. All westbound lanes of DI are closed at Paradise until further notice. Metro is on scene. Posted by 8 News Now on Monday, September 30, 2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A collision at westbound Desert Inn and Polaris left two passengers critically injured Monday morning. They were transported to UMC Trauma.

Westbound Desert Inn has reopened from Paradise to Valley View, but left lanes are still blocked.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.