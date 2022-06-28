LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are investigating a serious collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane.

The pedestrian and the driver of the vehicle were both transported to an area hospital. The severity of the injuries of the pedestrian and the driver is unknown at this time.

Eastbound traffic on Tropicana Avenue is currently closed from Las Vegas Boulevard to Koval Lane. Metro is asking people to avoid the area.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.