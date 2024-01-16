LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Deciding which college to attend is stressful enough, but when it comes to financing, students in Nevada and other western states have options to reduce the cost.

For Oziah Manor and his sister, going to college was made possible by the Western Undergraduate Exchange (WUE) a tuition savings program.

The program allows students to choose from hundreds of colleges outside their home state and pay no more than 150% of the institution’s resident tuition rate. There are more than 160 colleges within the network in 14 states including Nevada, Utah, and some colleges in California.

“It made it possible for me to actually work and pay back school but not be like killing myself paying back school,” Oziah Manor former WUE student explained.

“He is a shining example of what the scholarship is for,” Herbie Walker explained.

He has been working in college admissions for nearly 18 years. Walker said WUE is a great resource to help reduce college costs, and students should be applying for WUE before December of their senior year in high school.

Last year more than 400 students from Nevada used WUE to go to school in Arizona and about another 400 students used it to go to school in Utah. On the other end, more than 3,000 students from California used the program to come to school here in Nevada.

As for Manor, he graduated from Utah Tech University with less student debt. His sister is still in school using WUE to help reduce her costs.

“If you are able to get education for a decent price go do it,” Manor said.

For more information on WUE click HERE.