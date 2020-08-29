College student receives service dog trained for seizure recovery

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — A college student feels free and confident again now that she has a medical alert dog. A Nye County breeder surprised her with a fully trained doodle Friday.

“Bailey” is a certified service animal thanks to the 4-E Healing Hearts Program and Norton Dog Training.

Natalyn Kaser has unexplained seizures and it has been frightening and debilitating. Her family was working to save upwards of $20,000 for a seizure recovery dog.

But these two Nevada businesses surprised them with one for free!

He is trained to never leave her side.

“He will be identified with her medical information, her personal information, her parent’s phone numbers so when first responders find Madeline they know exactly how to help her,” said Jeanette Forrey of 4-E Kennels Healing Hearts.

“I don’t think I could say thank you enough,” said Kaser. “It means so much… it really does.”

Kaser will spend a few days getting to know Bailey before they return to college in Nashville.