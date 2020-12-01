College of Southern Nevada to host virtual job fairs to hire part-time CTE instructors

The College of Southern Nevada is hosting two virtual job fairs for CTE part-time instructors during the month of December.

CTE positions are available in the health sciences, skilled trades, information technology, education, and non-credit workforce.

VIRTUAL EVENT DATES

Saturday, Dec. 5 (9 a.m. to 11 a.m. PST)

Thursday, Dec. 10 (6 p.m. to 8 p.m. PST)

External Applicants: Choose the type of position that you are seeking, search for jobs, view the job announcements, and apply.

For Internal Applicants: CSN employees or employees within the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE), as well as anyone with current access to NSHE’s Workday system MUST use the “Find Jobs” process within Workday to find and apply for jobs at CSN and other NSHE Institutions.

Join either events and apply at this link.

For questions, please contact: Sarah Taylor at 702-651-4326 or request to be contacted by email here.