College of Southern Nevada expands small business development program

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A program that has helped more than 250 local businesses succeed will expand with a boost from a $271,000 grant.

CSN’s “Nevada Grow” program will double the number of businesses it helps as it joins a national network of MBDA Business Centers and Specialty Centers, according to a Thursday news release.

The new funding comes from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency.

“We help small businesses grow using data to help them make the right decisions and the right partnerships,” said Kevin Raiford, a CSN business professor and the Nevada Grow program manager. “This new funding will allow us to go from helping 25 businesses each week to 50 a week. This is great news for Nevada.”

The program partners with CSN and the Nevada Small Business Development Center to provide free counseling and demographic data to businesses with more than $50,000 but less than $700,000 in sales. The new grant allows qualifies the program to expand and operate as an MDBA Business Center.

Nevada Grow launched in 2015 through the support of Nevada Assemblywoman Dina Neal. It has a staff of four, its economic impact is estimated at more than $8 million, along with the creation of 82 jobs over the past two years.

Jonathan Santos, who co-founded the Revive Brand Company with Nevada Grow’s help, said the assistance was critical. “It took us from wanting to start a business to showing us how a business is started and run,” he said.