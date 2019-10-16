College of Southern Nevada considering men’s and women’s basketball teams

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The College of Southern Nevada (CSN) is considering adding men’s and women’s basketball to its lineup of sports team in the 2020-2021 season.

The proposal will be presented to the Nevada Board of Regents this week. You can see the entire proposal here.

Proponents estimate it would cost $40,000 for the initial start up, then $150,000 per year, per team. No estimate of income is mentioned in the proposal, but it does state that CSN sports are currently revenue producing.

CSN had men’s and women’s basketball for one year, 2004. It’s baseball team has historically been one of the best in the nation.