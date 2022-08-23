LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers can expect additional traffic around Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway this week as students move into their dorms at UNLV.

More than 1,500 students are moving in for the upcoming semester.

Some COVID safety protocols are still in place, such as sanitation stations. There are also a number of rooms set aside for single-occupancy residents.

UNLV has contracted movers to help speed up the move-in process over the next few days. Dorm resident assistants are also helping out.

“We’re hoping people adhere to their schedule, so we’re moving some, some all over the place, but not everyone at once. We still have some jumbling, we will still have some lines. I think that is just one of the things,” said Michael Amesquita, UNLV residential life coordinator)

UNLV residence staff ask the public to avoid parking around the campus during move-in hours, which start at 8 a.m.