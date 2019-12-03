College football player celebrates ‘Senior Day’ with two dogs

1  of  2
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Michigan State football player had his two dogs by his side at the game celebrating ‘Senior Day’ on Saturday.

Josh Butler ran onto the field with Remi and Roxy, as he hit a major milestone in his collegiate career.

It was a big moment for the 23-year-old after several heartbreaking losses. Butler’s mother died of breast cancer earlier this year, just two years after his father passed away.

Butler says his dogs and his teammates helped him work through his grief and focus on the good in life.

