Colleagues step up to help woman injured in hit-and-run accident

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 31-year-old Ganine Quinones is paralyzed from the waist down. She’ll have to learn how to walk all over again.

Quinones was involved in a hit and run accident on November 3rd near Lake Mead Blvd. and Losee Rd. Her 11-year-old son survived the crash.

“She’s got some feeling in her hands but obviously no feelings in her lower extremities,” said Julie Cotton.

Cotton works with Quinones at Absolute Dental.

“Always there with a big smile. Very hard worker. She’s just beloved,” said Cotton.

Cotton calls it a family. Together, they raised thousands of dollars online to get Quinones to a rehabilitation hospital hundreds of miles away.

“Everybody just came together as a team and just handled it. We said we will get Ganine to Colorado. We have $15,000 to raise and we raised it,” said Cotton.

The other driver involved in the crash has not come forward.

“I hope they see this and realize the ramifications for what they’ve done. Completely devastated an entire family.”

This isn’t the first time the Quinones family has dealt with this type of tragedy.

“There was another car accident. Her mother and her brother. Her brother passed away from the accident. Her mother is still on crutches and injured,” said Cotton. “I think that’s why everyone just rallied together to help her.”

Quinones is expected to walk again one day.

Cotton says her team at Absolute Dental will be by her side every step of the way.