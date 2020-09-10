Collaboration Center Foundation offers resources for special needs children

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Distance learning for students can mean losing access to much needed services for students with special needs. Therapy is often one of those needed services.

A new campus in the southwest valley is trying to make sure students don’t fall behind since it’s been a more challenging school year for families around the valley.

The Collaboration Center Foundation has opened a new campus on a 5-acre ranch near Durango Drive and Windmill Lane. They are a support network for families who have children with special needs and offer educational resources, recreation, therapy and other services.

For more information, you can call 702-329-3208 or visit their website at this link.

