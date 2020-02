LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – From a walk on to receiving a scholarship, Marvin Coleman has earned every reward that’s come his way.

Coleman is a blue-collar sophomore labeled as a hard worker and great teammate. His play over the last several weeks has been headlined by a game winner and a triple double that hasn’t been seen at the Thomas and Mack center in a long time by a Rebel guard.

8 News Now Sports Anchor Kevaney Martin has the story.