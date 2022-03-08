LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Arizona authorities are seeking the public’s help in a 1998 cold case investigation into the death of a woman who was last seen alive at a casino in Mesquite.

The body of Kris Jake-Moon, 31, was found on Feb. 16, 1998, in a remote corner of Arizona known as the Arizona Strip. She was a resident of Cedar City, Utah, who was seen on Friday, Feb. 13, with five other people at the Oasis Casino. Her body was found just off Highway 91, which goes from Littlefield, Arizona, into southern Utah. She died of blunt force trauma, according to an autopsy performed at the time.

Mohave County (Arizona) Sheriff’s Office investigators have released photos from the investigation showing two unidentified men that they need the public’s help in identifying. One man is seen wearing a cowboy hat, while the other is seen wearing a distinctive jacket. Photos provided by the sheriff’s office show what investigators believe the jacket might look like. Both men were described as Hispanic, and they were known to frequent the casino.

Investigators are also looking for Darrel Calvin Drye Jr. and Rosealia Bushhead, both known to be part of the group on surveillance video as they left the casino.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, the whereabouts of Drye and Bushhead, or the identities of the two men are encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit at 928-753-0753 ext. 4408 or call our toll free number at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#98-03894.