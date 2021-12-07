Cold case murder suspect may be involved in more homicides, police say

Johnny Blake Peterson (Photo: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas police have used DNA to identify Johnny Blake Peterson as the person who killed two women.

Police say Peterson, who died in 1993, killed 16-year-old Kim Bryant in January 1979 and 22-year-old Diana Hanson in 1983.

  • Kim Bryant (Photo: LVMPD)
  • Diana Hanson (Photo: LVMPD)

Now. Metro Lt. Ray Spencer confirms his department is investigating a possible connection between Peterson and five other cold case homicides.

Police have recently been solving cold cases in the valley with the help of Texas-based forensic sequencing laboratory Othram Inc.

