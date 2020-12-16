Cold case ID: Remains found in 2004 identified as North Las Vegas man

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Human remains found in 2004 have been identified as a North Las Vegas man who was reported missing on July 31, 2000, according to Metro police.

Aldo Araiza was 20 years old when he was last seen.

Members of Araiza’s family and Metro police will present more information on the case Wednesday at 10 a.m. in front of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters at 400 S. Martin L. King Boulevard.

Websites including The Doe Network report that Araiza was last seen outside of his residence near the 2000 block of Crawford St. in North Las Vegas. He had planned to go to his girlfriend’s house but never arrived.

At the time of his disappearance, Araiza was described as 5-foot-10, 210 pounds, with three distinguishing moles on the left side of his nose.