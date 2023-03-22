LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A half dime is going up for auction on Thursday in Las Vegas and it’s worth more than what most people make in a year.

The proof coin has silver and other metals in it and is one of eight ever created.

The 1848 coin once worth only about five cents is now starting at around $80,000 at auction.

“This one is the finest of its kind and it’s probably the rarest year out of all the half dimes that were made in the 1840s that were proofs. This one you had to write the mint at the time in 1848 and you had to be a collector,” explained Charles Jonath, a numismatist.

The auction starts Thursday at 4 p.m. in the afternoon.