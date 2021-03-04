‘Cohort B’ students return to CCSD classrooms Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It is back to campus for another group of Clark County School District students. Roughly 20,000 students in pre-kindergarten to third grade stepped on campuses Thursday for the first time in nearly a year.

Alondra Reynolds’ first grade daughter returned to a school building thursday after nearly a year of distance education.

“We have been waiting three days. It’s been such a long week. We had her backpack packed as of Monday,” Reynolds said. “She was so happy, a little nervous but we got her to the bus stop and at least one friend was there so she felt better.”

CCSD elementary schools welcomed the other half of students choosing hybrid learning. They’re in Cohort B, attending class in-person Thursday and Friday, then remotely online Monday through Wednesday.

Cohort A started Monday with the opposite of that schedule.

Cohort C remains full-time distance education.

“In her class, only 3 kids returned,” Reynolds said. “I’m just so proud of her, how she’s handle all of this even with all of the changes.

Paolah Guaman dropped her third grader off at Park Elementary School — the same place where she works as an instructional assistant.

“As we were driving, I said, ‘are you excited?’ and she’s expressed that she is very, very excited to be back,” Guaman said.

Guaman says the transition from distance education to hybrid learning seems to be going well.

“It ran really smooth, just as Cohort A did. I haven’t heard of seen any difficulties,” Guaman said.

But, she adds it remains an adjustment for some educators teaching multiple cohorts.

“You have to see the kids that are in front of you but at the same time, you have to keep track of the kids you have online too,” Guaman said.

CCSD reports a few hundred students switched from full-time distance education to hybrid learning since Monday, but a majority of lower elementary students are still choosing to attend class remotely during the week.