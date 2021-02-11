Coffee lovers it’s ‘National Latte Day’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re a true coffee nerd, you know Thursday is National Latte Day. It’s estimated 150 million Americans drink some form of coffee daily. In some cases, that coffee is in a latte.

Reporter Hector Mejia went in search of a perfect latte and got some tips along the way for making the delicious drink when he visited The Jolt at the LGBTQ center.

Tiffany Stiles, the owner of Jolt Coffee company, said you can score a free latte by taking part in a roaster experience or buying the Pride blend.