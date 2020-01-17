Code violations found at North Las Vegas properties operated by Alpine Motel Apartments owner

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two North Las Vegas properties owned by Las Vegas Dragon Hotel LLC are undergoing code enforcement. The company also owns the Alpine Motel Apartments, where six people were killed and another 13 injured in a horrific fire.

The properties in question are the Casa Blanca Hotel on Las Vegas Boulevard and The Starlite Motel on Las Vegas Boulevard near Lake Mead.

City officials said inspectors discovered violations at both properties and have visited them twice this week. Authorities are working to ensure the owner fully complies with the city’s health, life and safety codes and will quickly make the necessary corrections.