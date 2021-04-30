Coalition working to close gaps that stand in the way of home ownership

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local leaders met Thursday night to discuss ways Nevada can make the process of home ownership fair.

The event was put on by the “Coalition to Make Homes Possible.”

The coalition’s goal is to empower up to 25,000 families with resources — including down payment assitance — and other real estate services.

They acknowledge the progress made over the years, but say more needs to be done.

“Our country has made progress toward addressing the housing discrimination that exists throughout our country,” said U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.). “However, discrimination still remains a reality for far too many Americans.”

The panel highlighted Black men and women in the mortgage and lending industry.

The coalition wants to inspire others to get involved to help close the gap together.