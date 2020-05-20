Coalition launches hotline to report voting issues during primary election

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The “Let Nevadans Vote” coalition, which aims to protect voting rights, will offer a hotline for Nevadans to call and report voting issues during the primary election.

The coalition is made up of organizations including the ACLU of Nevada, Silver State Voices and Battle Born Progress.

The hotline is part of the coalition’s statewide Election Protection Program, which is operating during the primaries for the first time this year. Nevadans can call 866-OUR-VOTE to report voting issues.

The Let Nevadans Vote coalition will monitor the hotline and send observers to monitor in-person polling places during early voting and on Primary Election Day, June 9.

The coalition says that with so many recent changes to Nevada’s voting procedures, they are eager to “act as a watchdog for any implementation issues and to make sure every eligible voter has the chance to cast a ballot.”

2020 is also the first major election to take place since Nevada voters approved automatic voter registration in 2018.