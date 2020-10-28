Coalition For Zero Fatalities combats impaired driving over Halloween weekend with Lyft rideshare discount

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In an ongoing effort to encourage safe driving and to eliminate impaired roadway fatalities, the Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities has pledged $800 towards free Lyft rides in Las Vegas over the Halloween weekend from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1.

“So far this year, Nevada has seen a 22% increase in pedestrian fatalities statewide compared to last year, with impairment and speeding continuing to be the top causes of these deaths. As we head into a historically deadly holiday weekend, the Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities aims to reduce the number of preventable deaths we see year over year,” said Zero Fatalities Program Manager Andrew Bennett.

“We encourage everyone this Halloween weekend to watch out for each other, always drive sober, and ride safe,” added Bennett.

Necessities to driving safely: driving sober. Why? Because alcohol is a substance that reduces the function of the brain, impairing thinking, reasoning, and muscle coordination.



Learn more: https://t.co/d9ovFALg7s pic.twitter.com/2dSlZRNEXO — Zero Fatalities NV (@ZeroFatalsNV) October 26, 2020

Beginning on Nevada Day, Friday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m., the Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities, in affiliation with Dignity Health, Zappos, and Distill bar, will offer $10 off one Lyft ride through Sunday, Nov. 1 at 6 a.m.

The limited-time offer can be applied within the Lyft mobile app using the code NevadaDay2020.

To learn more about Zero Fatalities and their efforts in Nevada, please visit their website here.