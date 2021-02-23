Coalition aims to bridge Black homeownership gap, hosting webinar

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s a long history behind the Black homeownership gap, and unfortunately in 2021, the Black community is still feeling the effects.

“Blacks, we’re at about 35% that own a home, whereas for whites, it’s 62%, so there’s the gap,” said Kenadie Cobbin-Richardson of Nevada Partners.

On Feb. 27, the Coalition to Make Homes Possible is hosting a live online webinar speaking on this exact topic. It’s called “Master Class on Building Black Wealth with Homeownership,” sponsored by Homie, a tech-based real estate company in the Las Vegas valley.

Topics discussed will cover the basics of what you need to know if you want to buy a home.

“This masterclass that we are hosting on Saturday, we are going to teach the process of homeownership. We are also going to teach how to get access to up to $25,000 in down payment assistance,” said Elias Benjelloun of Homie Helps.

Even if you aren’t ready to buy a home, the master class will provide knowledge and resources for you to use in the future.

“Home ownership is at the heart of the American Dream. Where we live and where we get to raise our kids effects our health, our safety and effects our communities at its core,” said Benjelloun. “It creates a vicious cycle when generations of families are kept out of homeownership.”

The Urban Chamber of Commerce, Nevada Housing Division and the City of Las Vegas are all in partnership with this event. It is set to launch at 10am. To register, click here.