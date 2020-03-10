Coachella, Stagecoach will be postponed due to coronavirus

INDIO, CA – APRIL 14: Big Gigantic performs onstage during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California.pril 14, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the largest music festivals in the world will be postponed until the fall. The Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California was set to start in mid-April but will now take place on the weekends of Oct. 9 and Oct. 16.

The event draws as many as 250,000 fans over the two weekends. Several cases of coronavirus are reported in Riverside County where the festival takes place.

Festival organizers said in a statement:

“While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”

County music fans who planned to attend the Stagecoach festival are also learning that festival has been postponed from April 24 to October 23. That festival is also held in Indio, California.