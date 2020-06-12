Coachella, Stagecoach 2020 canceled, 2021 music festival dates announced

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The massive Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and its country counterpart, Stagecoach, is officially canceled for 2020, Riverside County health officials announced Wednesday.

New Coachella festival dates are as follows:

April 9 – 11, 2021

April 16 – 18, 2021

New Stagecoach festival dates are as follows:

April 23 – 25, 2021

These festivals usually take place across three weekends in April but were previously postponed until October due to growing fears of coronavirus spread.

The events typically draw hundreds of thousands of people to the Coachella Valley across three consecutive weekends each April. With the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of easing in Riverside County, public health officials decided they couldn’t be held this year at all.

Billboard reported that AEG, owner of the festival promoter Goldenvoice, laid off 15% of its staff and instituted pay cuts for many others in the face of uncertainty over whether the events could take place this year.

As of Wednesday, Riverside County had confirmed more than 9,900 coronavirus cases, the second-highest number of any California county after Los Angeles. The infections have resulted in 372 deaths.