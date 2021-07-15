Co-working space trend grows in Las Vegas as many seek flexibility

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As many get back to their normal routine, they’re ditching the traditional office mindset for something more flexible. 8 News Now took a look at the growing trend of co-working spaces in Las Vegas and why many business owners are moving in.

“That’s what the co-working movement is about. It’s about collaboration, community, working together,” shared Brandon Davis, CEO of MNGR, a digital marketing agency.

His team works out of the co-working space The Coop, near Town Center and Summerlin Parkway.

“I love being able to, if I feel like I want to, leave my office and come out into the open area, I can do so,” Davis said. “There’s a lot of flexibility in movement.”

Co-working spaces offer offices, desks and conference rooms to rent month-by-month.

“You’re creating relationships with people who can help you with what you need to do,” explained Dana Berggren, owner of The Coop. “We’re all different businesses here, so there’s a tremendous amount of resources.”

The Coop is one of more than a dozen different co-working spaces across the valley, including WeWork, Bottega Exchange, FeatherNest and many more. Prices for spaces vary, with a reserved desk ranging from $200 to $450 a month. This can help save on start-up costs.

“Especially in today’s modern business landscape, where I think you have to be able to pivot and move and be flexible like that, this is a perfect situation for most businesses,” David said.

Due to the pandemic, Berggren says she’s seen more remote workers who are moving from large cities. As many people look for new work opportunities after the pandemic, she thinks the concept of co-working paces will continue to grow.

“The co-working space offering flexibility gives people that opportunity, without having to sign anything long term, test the waters of their business and then hopefully grow and move into something more permanent,” Berggren told us.

Many co-working spaces offer day passes, as well as weekend hours, for those who are pursuing a side business.