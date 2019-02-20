Clyburn scores 17 to carry UNLV past Wyoming 66-56

Local News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Kris Clyburn had 17 points as UNLV defeated Wyoming 66-56 on Tuesday night.

Joel Ntambwe had 15 points for UNLV (15-11, 9-5 Mountain West Conference). Amauri Hardy added 10 points. Noah Robotham had 10 points for the visitors.

Justin James had 25 points and six rebounds for the Cowboys (6-20, 2-11). He also had nine turnovers but only five assists.

The Runnin’ Rebels improve to 2-0 against the Cowboys for the season. UNLV defeated Wyoming 68-56 on Jan. 5. UNLV faces San Diego State at home on Saturday. Wyoming faces Colorado State on the road on Saturday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Trending Stories