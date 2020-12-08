CLV: 7 new traffic signals planned for northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Traffic system improvements are coming to the northwest Las Vegas valley, with construction anticipated in the area over the next nine months.

Lane restrictions are expected on Dec. 14 at the Farm Road and Oso Blanca Road intersection in preparation for a new traffic signal, one of seven being added to the area.

Other road improvements include one pedestrian flasher beacon, roadway surface, curb and gutters, sidewalk, ADA access and fiber-optic cable installation for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS). Travel lanes will be reduced intermittently to facilitate the planned construction of these improvements.

# WORK AREA ANTICIPATED START ANTICIPATED DURATION 1 Farm Rd and Oso Blanca Rd December 90 calendar days 2 Oso Blanca Rd and Grand Montecito Pkwy March 70 calendar days 3 Grand Teton Dr and Hualapai Way March 70 calendar days 4 Grand Teton Dr and Grand Canyon Dr April 60 calendar days 5 Farm Rd and Grand Canyon Dr June 70 calendar days 6 Deer Springs Way and Grand Canyon Dr July 80 calendar days 7 Centennial Pkwy and Fort Apache Rd July 60 calendar days Courtesy: City of Las Vegas

Crews will work between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for approximately nine months. No night work is planned in residential areas at this time, but that may change. Click HERE for specific areas of upcoming construction.

The project has a budget of $3.7 million, with funding provided by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada Fuel Revenue Indexing tax and city of Las Vegas Traffic Impact Fees.