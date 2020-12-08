CLV: 7 new traffic signals planned for northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Traffic system improvements are coming to the northwest Las Vegas valley, with construction anticipated in the area over the next nine months.

Lane restrictions are expected on Dec. 14 at the Farm Road and Oso Blanca Road intersection in preparation for a new traffic signal, one of seven being added to the area.

Other road improvements include one pedestrian flasher beacon, roadway surface, curb and gutters, sidewalk, ADA access and fiber-optic cable installation for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS). Travel lanes will be reduced intermittently to facilitate the planned construction of these improvements.

#WORK AREAANTICIPATED STARTANTICIPATED DURATION
1Farm Rd and Oso Blanca RdDecember90 calendar days
2Oso Blanca Rd and Grand Montecito PkwyMarch70 calendar days
3Grand Teton Dr and Hualapai WayMarch70 calendar days
4Grand Teton Dr and Grand Canyon DrApril60 calendar days
5Farm Rd and Grand Canyon DrJune70 calendar days
6Deer Springs Way and Grand Canyon DrJuly 80 calendar days
7Centennial Pkwy and Fort Apache RdJuly60 calendar days
Courtesy: City of Las Vegas

Crews will work between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for approximately nine months. No night work is planned in residential areas at this time, but that may change. Click HERE for specific areas of upcoming construction.

The project has a budget of $3.7 million, with funding provided by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada Fuel Revenue Indexing tax and city of Las Vegas Traffic Impact Fees. 

