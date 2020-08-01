‘Club Wyndham Grand Desert’ reports more layoffs, furloughs due to COVID-19 pandemic

Layoff notice after spread of Covid-19 (corona virus), Crisis of the business recession during the Covid-19 outbreak. -stock photo

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The hard hits to the Las Vegas economy keep coming, as the Wyndham Grand Desert Resort is the latest business to announce more layoffs and furloughs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter to Las Vegas officials, the the company said the facility will not be closed, but layoffs are expected to be permanent.

In total, the company is reporting 207 total layoffs since April, along with 75 furloughs.

In the letter to the City of Las Vegas officials, the company mentioned that there is no alternative work to offer these employees.

For a look at the full letter to Las Vegas Officials and a full breakdown of the layoffs and furloughs, CLICK HERE.