Francisco Lara, owner of Club 2100 on East Fremont Street, had his business license revoked on Wednesday. (City of Las Vegas / YouTube)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday took a stand against a violent downtown nightclub, revoking the licenses held by Club 2100 on East Fremont Street.

The unanimous vote came about six months after a man was shot and killed outside the club.

The council listened as Metro police and the city’s Business Licenses department detailed the club’s history of violent crimes. Owner Francisco Lara was in attendance, and Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman chastized him for not leading the way by making changes before the violence got worse.

Attorney Matthew Dushoff with his client, Club 2100 owner Francisco Lara.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman.

Metro Sgt. Jorge Marty-Pagan, left, and Detective Cynthia Hurtado.



“I have had enough,” Goodman said. “I find the whole report appalling.”

Lara’s attorney, Matt Dushoff, argued that the neighborhood was a high crime area before Lara opened the club, but Goodman dismissed the argument.

“The reality is he’s had it for nine years, these things should have happened before, with all the efforts the city has put forth, with Metro giving classes and teaching how to do these things. This isn’t rocket science. He should have been leading the way in showing the whole area on what a responsible owner does.”

The City Council revoked all of Lara’s licenses for Club 2100 — his business license, his liquor license, two tobacco license and an ATM license.

Dushoff argued that Lara had gone above and beyond what the city had asked him to do, installing a “full door” metal detector and purchasing a machine to check IDs. But the move came too late.

The city characterized the situation surrounding the club as “criminal negligence” and Metro showed video surveillance from the night of the shooting. People went in the club with weapons checks that didn’t meet standards. Women went in unchecked in many cases.

Metro described the environment in the club as “a comfortable place for gang members to meet.

Between Dec. 1, 2020, and Dec. 1, 2021, there were 151 calls for service in and around the club, Metro Special Investigations Unit Sgt. Jorge Marty-Pagan told the council. Since then, there have been 135 more calls. The frequency of calls took resources from other areas that also needed attention, he said.

The club became known as a “high crime area.”

Dushoff pointed to Lara’s recent efforts as he argued that improvements had been made.

“It only took two murders, but it’s good,” the Sgt. Marty-Pagan said.