Clothing drive collecting items for children, young adults

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A clothes drive that started today will run through Feb. 1 at several sites around the valley, collecting clothing donations to help children and young adults in need.

The donations will go to children through groups and centers that often see children in need, including SafeNest, The Harbor, the County Department of Family Services and community centers.

If you have gently used clothing to donate, please make sure the clothes are clean, freshly laundered and free of stains. Donated socks and underwear must be new.

Collection sites include all Clark County community centers, the County Government Center in downtown Las Vegas and County Harbor locations.

Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick is organizing the drive.

“We are a very giving and generous community that always rises to meet the needs of our friends and neighbors, and I know we will do it again here,” Chairman Kirkpatrick said.

“Maybe you got some clothes that don’t quite fit for Christmas, or you have a few things you never wear taking up space in the closet. That’s exactly what these children and young adults need,” Kirkpatrick said.